Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AI opened at C$11.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 41.61 and a quick ratio of 102.54. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian downgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

