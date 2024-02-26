ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

ATI opened at $46.73 on Monday. ATI has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

