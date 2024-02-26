ATB Capital Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$63.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EIF. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.15.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.46 on Monday, reaching C$49.50. 93,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,012. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$42.05 and a 1-year high of C$55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.