ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in ASML were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $14.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $947.59. 651,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,593. The company has a market capitalization of $373.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $813.93 and a 200 day moving average of $701.67. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $959.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

