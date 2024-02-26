Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

APAM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:APAM opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,825 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 340.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 451,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

