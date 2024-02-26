Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $116.84 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile



Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

