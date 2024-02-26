Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.61 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $152.49 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002154 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002676 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,131,426 coins and its circulating supply is 179,131,328 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.