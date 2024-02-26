Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $8.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.25 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 208,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

