Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,549,571.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,549,571.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,566 shares of company stock worth $2,559,771 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ardelyx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 597,099 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ardelyx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,185,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 290,293 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

