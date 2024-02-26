Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Trading Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.70. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ardagh Metal Packaging traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.35. 667,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 997,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMBP. Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,893 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 7,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 188,138 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,633,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 461,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 591,427 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

