ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Sold by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP cut its stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,499 shares during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions makes up approximately 3.3% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 1.56% of ARC Document Solutions worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

ARC stock remained flat at $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. 135,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,864. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

ARC Document Solutions Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

