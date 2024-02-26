Applied Therapeutics’ (APLT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $443.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

