Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APGE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

APGE stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

