ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $317.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.22.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $340.89 on Monday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.