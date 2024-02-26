Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $18.86

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after buying an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in UBS Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after buying an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 3,305.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,832,000 after buying an additional 11,736,501 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

