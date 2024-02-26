Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $205.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.26.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.