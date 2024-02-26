Analog Devices’ (ADI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $212.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $219.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day moving average of $182.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,156 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

