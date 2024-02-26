AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at JMP Securities

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s previous close.

AMN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 349,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,233. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.