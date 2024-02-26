American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

