American Homes 4 Rent’s (AMH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,050,000 after purchasing an additional 179,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after buying an additional 1,887,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,599,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

