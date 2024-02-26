Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

