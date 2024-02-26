Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,961,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,790,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.