Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.10 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $408.99 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $132.72 and a twelve month high of $411.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 533,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

