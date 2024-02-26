AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

