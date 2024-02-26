Algoma Steel Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ASTL opened at C$11.33 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$8.64 and a one year high of C$13.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity at Algoma Steel Group

In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

