Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Trading Down 2.8%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $210.02 and last traded at $210.02. Approximately 968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 29.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 450.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

