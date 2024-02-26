Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 5%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.20. 2,112,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,959,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,290.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after buying an additional 959,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

