Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.53. 89,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,580,000 after buying an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Albany International by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,857,000 after buying an additional 379,367 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

