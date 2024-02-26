Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.