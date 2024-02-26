Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $25.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

