AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $5.85 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

