Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU) Shares Acquired by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,369 shares during the period. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I accounts for about 1.0% of Meteora Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIMBU. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $5,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 28.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth $3,150,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.08. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,400. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

