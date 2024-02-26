Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,514,556,000 after acquiring an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $132.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

