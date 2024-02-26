AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) CEO Thomas Durkin Purchases 50,000 Shares

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,731.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MITT stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

