Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Affirm comprises 17.6% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Affirm worth $42,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Affirm by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Affirm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,998,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 3.72. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

