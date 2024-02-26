Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $259,795.22 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.