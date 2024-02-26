Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $377.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.97. The stock has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $377.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

