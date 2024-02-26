Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $108.10 million and $10.11 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00016081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00015126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,621.32 or 0.99999375 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00194716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10402901 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $6,297,575.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

