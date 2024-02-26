Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,150. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

