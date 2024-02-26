Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 828,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $15,036,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 35,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $120.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.