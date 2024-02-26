Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

ABT stock opened at $119.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $120.15. The company has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

