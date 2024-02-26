Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up to $11.78

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $12.21. Abacus Life shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 1,438 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

