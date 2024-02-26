82,748 Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Purchased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 82,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. 2,792,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

