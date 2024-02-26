6,177 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.34. 3,020,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.