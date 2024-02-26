5,742 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.15. 42,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

