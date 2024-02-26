481,891 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 481,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,000. Uber Technologies makes up 2.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.38. 11,719,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,604,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

