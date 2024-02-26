40,133 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Acquired by University of Wisconsin Foundation

University of Wisconsin Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals makes up 6.7% of University of Wisconsin Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $23,100,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
MDGL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.79. 455,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,815. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.
In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,226. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.
