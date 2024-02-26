35,966 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.43. 6,395,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849,166. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

