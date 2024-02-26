313,469 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Minot Capital LP

Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 313,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,056,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $58.01 during midday trading on Monday. 158,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

