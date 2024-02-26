2,600 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 92.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in TJX Companies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,719 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $99.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

